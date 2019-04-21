Discovery Life

Hoarding: Buried Alive
available seasons
Catch Up
Body Bizarre
latest
episode!
Watch now
Full episode
My Flesh is Turning to Bone
Untold Stories of the ER
Binge on
Past seasons
Watch now
Hoarding: Buried Alive
available seasons
Catch Up
Unlocked
Episodes
The Man with No Limbs and Lips
A man with cold like symptoms loses his limbs and lips. A young girl has a prematurely fused skull. A boy with brittle bones and a rare skin condition gets life changing surgery. A woman suffers from a disfiguring birthmark.
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 3
i
Blackout
Police officers bring in a criminal that is comatose, is he faking or is he in serious trouble? A man found passed out in the snow with no jacket or shoes arrives in the ER and a doctor is faced with a family emergency on her day-off.
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 6
i
It's a Rat's Nest
If Doug doesn’t get a handle on his extreme compulsion to collect things within the month, he stands to lose not one, but two house he’s filled with clutter.
Hoarding: Buried Alive
Season 8 · Episode 9
i
Wedding Crasher Baby
An emergency birth interrupts a wedding; a woman delivers after crashing her car into a canal; a baby with a life-threatening condition is born prematurely at home.
Outrageous Births: Tales from the Crib
Season 1 · Episode 2
i
Recent
Videos
When a single mother comes into the hospital with her son, the doctors need to figure out what's wrong before the boy becomes an orphan.
02:35
Untold Stories of the ER
Never Take Anyone Else’s Prescription
i
New miraculous stories on this episode of Body Bizarre.
00:47
Body Bizarre
The Tallest Boy and the Man with his First Hand
i
Twin boys of Peru and their parents travel to Lima to figure out what condition they have.
02:10
Body Bizarre
The Peruvian Boys who Could Not Grow
i
Get a sneak peek at the unbelievable stories on this episode of Body Bizarre, including the Bangladeshi tree man and the 16-month old baby with a life-threatening face tumor.
00:52
Body Bizarre
Her Skull is Crushing her Brain
i
One young boy has an extra limb on his back.
01:45
Body Bizarre
The Boy with the Third Arm
i
Dr. Ramadhan examines x-rays and discusses possible outcomes for his patient.
01:02
Trauma: Seconds to Live
Brain Damage After Car Accident
i
Dr. Ben Clark from The Royal London Hospital assesses the internal state of a man that fell from a tall tree.
01:21
Trauma: Seconds to Live
Doctors Help A Man That Fell From A Tree
i
A patient suffers from a lacerated artery.
01:10
Trauma: Seconds to Live
Doctors Scramble to Save a Patient’s Life
i
An image of this toddler smoking a cigarette went viral, but can his resulting health issues be treated?
01:39
Body Bizarre
Smoking Toddler
i
When a young girl is born with 8 limbs, members of her community think she’s the reincarnation of a goddess.
02:30
Body Bizarre
The Girl with 8 Limbs
i
This Psych Week, you’ll get an update on the Schofield family and how they’re navigating life with two mentally ill children.
01:26
Born Schizophrenic
Sneak Peek at Born Schizophrenic: Big Changes
i
When Noah Wall was born, doctors didn’t believe he would survive. A scan of his head revealed he had less than 2 percent of a brain. But three years later, Noah is thriving. Leaving doctors questioning... how?
01:47
The Boy With No Brain
The Boy With No Brain: Update
i
The world's smallest woman does not let her height get in the way of her goals.
01:57
Body Bizarre
Two-foot-Tall Teen
i
A young girl whose face is covered in hair is used to standing out in a crowd.
02:46
Body Bizarre
Meet the Girl that Broke a Guinness World Record with her Disease
i
Follow the work and lives of five nurses who serve on the frontlines of healthcare in this documentary. Watch The American Nurse on May 6 at 9pm ET.
02:25
The American Nurse
The American Nurse Trailer
i
Sister Stephen shares her role as a nursing home director on The American Nurse.
03:13
The American Nurse
The American Nurse: Nursing Home Director
i
On Last
Night
My Flesh is Turning to Bone
A boy who can't stop eating undergoes a series of operations to save his life. A young man over 7-feet tall learns if he's still growing. A boy is born without eyes. Irish twin's muscles and flesh turn to bone.
Sign In
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 7
i
My Son Walks on All Fours
A boy tries to get his balloon facial tumor removed. A woman allergic to UV light must take precautions to avoid getting skin cancer. A woman fears her birthmark is still growing. A boy with undeveloped legs walks on all fours.
Sign In
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 6
Expiring in 26 Days
i
My Hand Lives in My Stomach
A man's maimed hand is sewn into his stomach to avoid amputation. A young girl is born with a deformed mouth and jaw. A boy's organs are inverted. A man who can't smile finds love.
Sign In
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 5
Expiring in 19 Days
i
My Daughter Can't Stop Vomiting!
A woman suffering from cyclical vomiting syndrome and a man with warts all over his body search for cures. A girl fights for a surgery that could allow her to speak for the first time.
Sign In
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 4
Expiring in 12 Days
i
The Man with No Limbs and Lips
A man with cold like symptoms loses his limbs and lips. A young girl has a prematurely fused skull. A boy with brittle bones and a rare skin condition gets life changing surgery. A woman suffers from a disfiguring birthmark.
Body Bizarre
Season 6 · Episode 3
i
Raining Cats & Dogs
A patient's pet causes pandemonium in the ER; a man experiences paralysis that climbs up his legs to his chest until he can no longer breathe, a war veteran suffers from phantom pain in his amputated hand.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 10
i
Bit By a Boa
A boa constrictor has wrapped around a man's arm and won't let go; a young woman has a severe laceration but doctors begin to suspect there may be more to her case than the injury, a young man goes into anaphylactic shock after a dinner out.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 9
i
ER Runaround
A patient appears to be hallucinating and sends ER staff on a wild goose chase; a new nurse makes a shocking mistake; doctors must determine what is wrong with their patient; a former EMT; who was found lethargic and slurring his words.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 8
i
Temperature Rising
An urgent care physician must quickly think outside the box to care for two emergencies at once, a woman with abdominal pains receives an unexpected diagnosis and a yoga instructor has a dangerously high temperature for no obvious reason.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 7
i
Blackout
Police officers bring in a criminal that is comatose, is he faking or is he in serious trouble? A man found passed out in the snow with no jacket or shoes arrives in the ER and a doctor is faced with a family emergency on her day-off.
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 6
i
Hooked
A fishing lure embedded in a man's face turns out to be the least of his problems; a pair of unconscious teenagers are brought to the ER where dramatic family secrets are revealed; an ER Tech collapses and then refuses traditional medical treatment.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 5
i
Can't Stop Itching
A man's itchy rash turns out to be more than just poison oak; a young woman is bleeding profusely from the inside of her lip, but there is no obvious cause; a family of 3 is admitted as car accident victims, but the doctor makes a shocking discovery.
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 4
i
Wipeout!
A surfer is impaled between the legs; a football player with severe leg pain leads to an unexpected diagnosis; a woman is given a powerful clot-busting drug to cure her stroke, but she has another condition that could cause that same drug to kill her
Sign In
Untold Stories of the ER
Season 13 · Episode 3
i
Live Now On Discovery Life
Diesel Brothers
Watch Live
View Full Schedule
Schedule Preview
Time Zone: EST
Full Schedule
2:00PM
Diesel Brothers
3:00PM
Diesel Brothers
4:00PM
Diesel Brothers